© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚨 ALL DONATIONS TO NHPR WILL BE MATCHED $1:$1! MAKE A DIFFERENCE NOW. 🚨

Recent attacks on Wikipedia may have more to do with politics than accuracy

By Juana Summers,
Kai McNameeJeanette Woods
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:59 PM EDT

Wikipedia has often faced criticism for accuracy, but now the attacks are becoming political. One reporter says that's putting Wikipedia at risk.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.