Recent attacks on Wikipedia may have more to do with politics than accuracy
Wikipedia has often faced criticism for accuracy, but now the attacks are becoming political. One reporter says that's putting Wikipedia at risk.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Wikipedia has often faced criticism for accuracy, but now the attacks are becoming political. One reporter says that's putting Wikipedia at risk.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.