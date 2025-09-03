© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Russian, North Korean leaders attend Chinese military parade

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT

China held a massive military parade on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un joined Chinese leader Xi Jinping to watch.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR’s Anthony Kuhn in Seoul and NPR’s Charles Maynes in Moscow about the symbolism and how the parade was viewed from Russia and South Korea.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
