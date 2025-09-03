Many Venezuelans are watching and waiting amid U.S. tensions
With U.S. warships already off Venezuela's coast, many there fear what could come next, while others dismiss the U.S. administrations display of power as pure theatre.
Copyright 2025 NPR
