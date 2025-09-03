© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Author Arundhati Roy discusses her new memoir 'Mother Mary Comes to Me'

By Leila Fadel
Published September 3, 2025 at 5:02 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with acclaimed author Arundhati Roy about her new book "Mother Mary Comes to Me," her first major work of autobiography.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
