© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚨 ALL DONATIONS TO NHPR WILL BE MATCHED $1:$1! MAKE A DIFFERENCE NOW. 🚨

New Orleans jazz is thriving 20 years after Katrina

By Joseph King
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:11 AM EDT

The Musicians' Village was created after Hurricane Katrina to protect the music culture of New Orleans. We pay a visit to see how it's doing and what its future plans are.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Joseph King
[Copyright 2024 WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.