New Orleans jazz is thriving 20 years after Katrina
The Musicians' Village was created after Hurricane Katrina to protect the music culture of New Orleans. We pay a visit to see how it's doing and what its future plans are.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Musicians' Village was created after Hurricane Katrina to protect the music culture of New Orleans. We pay a visit to see how it's doing and what its future plans are.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.