The latest in Trump's faceoff with the Federal Reserve

By Scott Horsley
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:35 PM EDT

President Trump is escalating his attack on the Federal Reserve. Trump is attempting to fire a member of the Fed's governing board -- a move that critics say is unlawful.

NPR National News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
