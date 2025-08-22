© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's essential local news with a donation today!

How Hurricane Katrina impacted Louisiana's lowest-performing schools

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT
Floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina cover a portion of New Orleans on Aug. 30, 2005. (David J. Phillip/AP)
/
Floodwaters from Hurricane Katrina cover a portion of New Orleans on Aug. 30, 2005. (David J. Phillip/AP)

After Hurricane Katrina, state officials in Louisiana accelerated their takeover of New Orleans’ lowest-performing schools. One hundred of them were put into a state-run district, and within a decade, the state closed all of them, replacing them with charter schools.

Aubri Juhasz of member station WWNO in New Orleans joins us to discuss the state of New Orleans’ schools 20 years after Katrina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.