Morning news brief
Israeli military to call up 60,000 reservists as it plans to seize Gaza City, Pentagon officials meet with European counterparts over Ukraine security guarantees, Hurricane Erin lashes North Carolina.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Israeli military to call up 60,000 reservists as it plans to seize Gaza City, Pentagon officials meet with European counterparts over Ukraine security guarantees, Hurricane Erin lashes North Carolina.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.