Hollywood clubhouse aims to help people with serious mental illnesses

By Renee Montagne
Published August 20, 2025 at 5:13 AM EDT

Fountain House is a clubhouse in Hollywood with a goal of returning its members — who all have serious mental illnesses — to full, functional lives.

Renee Montagne
