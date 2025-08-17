Heavy rainfall across South Asia claims hundreds of lives
Heavy rainfall across South Asia this summer has taken hundreds of lives. Experts say it's a combination of climate change, poor infrastructure and industrialization.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Heavy rainfall across South Asia this summer has taken hundreds of lives. Experts say it's a combination of climate change, poor infrastructure and industrialization.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.