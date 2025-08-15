© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to ensure NHPR’s essential local news has mileage for years to come.

Trump's efforts to reshape the U.S. Forest Service face pushback

By Kirk Siegler
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:13 AM EDT

With federal wildfire response resources nearly maxed out, President Trump says he's consolidating them into a new agency. Congress is trying to tap the brakes.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Kirk Siegler
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.