Trump's efforts to reshape the U.S. Forest Service face pushback
With federal wildfire response resources nearly maxed out, President Trump says he's consolidating them into a new agency. Congress is trying to tap the brakes.
Copyright 2025 NPR
With federal wildfire response resources nearly maxed out, President Trump says he's consolidating them into a new agency. Congress is trying to tap the brakes.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.