© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to ensure NHPR’s essential local news has mileage for years to come.

President Trump shakes up the Kennedy Center Honors

By A Martínez
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:12 AM EDT

President Trump has announced a new host of the Kennedy Center Honors: himself. NPR speaks with "Trump Revealed" co-author Marc Fisher about Trump's love of the limelight.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.