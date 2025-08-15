Morning news brief
President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meet in Anchorage today for a high-stakes summit about Ukraine. We take a look at how the talks are being perceived from Moscow, and from Kyiv.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meet in Anchorage today for a high-stakes summit about Ukraine. We take a look at how the talks are being perceived from Moscow, and from Kyiv.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.