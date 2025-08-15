© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Foreigners face risk visiting China

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 15, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT

More than 30 Americans are barred from leaving China, according to a human rights organization.

For foreigners, the risks of visiting China have been growing, including exit bans, arbitrary arrests, and a host of vague laws about security.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Michael Kovrig, an analyst at the International Crisis Group and a former diplomat in China and at the United Nations. He was detained by China in 2018 and held as a political prisoner for more almost three years. He’s written an article about the growing dangers for visitors to China on his “Strategic Narratives” Substack.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

