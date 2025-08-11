© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to ensure NHPR’s essential local news has mileage for years to come.

Enrollment has declined in more Maine school districts over last 5 years than national average

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published August 11, 2025 at 8:27 AM EDT
School busses parked near Lisbon High School on August 5, 2025.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
School busses parked near Lisbon High School on August 5, 2025.

Enrollment has declined in more of Maine school districts over the last five years than the national average, according to new research.

Nationwide, 68% of school districts polled by the nonprofit research firm Bellwether experienced enrollment declines between 2019 and 2024.

But in Maine, 73% of districts saw a decline over that time.

According to Bellwether's data, some districts in the state saw double digit declines in enrollment including RSU 49 in Fairfield, RSU 22 in Hampden, and RSU 3 in Unity.

This declining enrollment contributed to school closures, which Maine saw more of in 2025 than 2024.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.