© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to ensure NHPR’s essential local news has mileage for years to come.

Encore: Pope Leo's Neighborhood

By Adora Namigadde
Published August 9, 2025 at 5:28 PM EDT

What's it like to live next to a pope's childhood home? It's full of challenges -- and opportunities, neighbors say. Adora Namigadde reports from Pope Leo's former home in Dolton, Illinois.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Adora Namigadde

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.