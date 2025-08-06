© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Study finds female mountain gorillas prefer to join 'buddies'

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:07 AM EDT

A long-term study of mountain gorillas finds that when female gorillas move into a new group, they pick one that contains buddies they've lived with before.

