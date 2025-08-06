© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Funding cuts put NHPR and trusted news at risk. Act now—make your gift to protect independent journalism.

5 soldiers shot at Georgia's Fort Stewart

Published August 6, 2025 at 1:04 PM EDT
This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia on Nov. 18, 2021.
Staff Sgt. Daniel Guerrero/AP
/
U.S. Army via DVIDS
This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia on Nov. 18, 2021.

Five soldiers at Fort Stewart were shot today "in an active shooter incident" on the Army installation in southeast Georgia.

In a post on Facebook, Fort Stewart said the soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment.

The Army says law enforcement was dispatched to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area at 10:56 a.m. local time and that the "shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m."

The Army says "there is no active threat to the community."

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR NewsLatest from NPR
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.