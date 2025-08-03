© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚗💵Thank you to everyone who supported NHPR during our summer raffle!

Trump's 'Golden Share' in U.S. Steel

By Erika Beras
Published August 3, 2025 at 5:09 PM EDT

The iconic American company, U.S. Steel was sold to Nippon Steel in Japan earlier this summer. The terms of the deal give President Trump an outsized say in the future of U.S. Steel.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Erika Beras
Erika Beras (she/her) is a reporter and host for NPR's Planet Money podcast.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.