Love at first punch at Dubrows Cafeteria

By Michael Garofalo
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:17 AM EDT

Van Harris and his wife, Shirley, grew up a block away from each other in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. In this 2012 conversation they remember how they first met in the 1930s.

Michael Garofalo
