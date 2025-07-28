© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get entered to win ALL the remaining Summer Raffle prizes, including the Grand Prize of $35k toward a new car OR $25k in cash!

Famine expert on 'mass starvation' in Gaza

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 28, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT

Despite widespread reports of dire hunger conditions in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials continue to deny the claims that Israel is conducting a starvation campaign in the region. Humanitarian organizations continue to sound the alarm of an impending famine if the situation on the ground continues, with little aid allowed into the region by Israel.

Host Asma Khalid hears from Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University and the author of the book “Mass Starvation: The History and Future of Famine,” about what it takes for a famine to be declared in Gaza.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.