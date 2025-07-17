Yes, sometimes journalists need to interview sources the audience doesn't want to hear from

Journalists often interview sources who espouse ideas that the audience finds unpleasant, obnoxious or even offensive. In response, the audience sometimes voices dissatisfaction.

This is particularly true in radio journalism, where listening to information evokes deeper emotions than reading text does.

When a reporter includes a source that the audience doesn't agree with or doesn't want to hear from, it's not to push buttons or upset those who consume their news. The reporter brings in these perspectives for many journalistic reasons: to present a more complete picture, to ensure that the coverage is balanced and contextual, and to help the audience understand an influential point of view.

Leaving a relevant source out of the narrative skews the reporting.

That said, there are ways to do these interviews responsibly. But doing so requires that journalists prepare their questions, sharpen their interview skills and craft their story with the audience in mind.

That makes this a perfect topic for a nuanced classroom discussion. Educators can help students understand the importance of including controversial or uncomfortable sources in responsible journalism and relay strategies for how to do so in a way that leaves the audience informed, if upset. — Nicole Slaughter Graham

/ The Public Editor receives many questions about how journalistic decisions are made at NPR. We explore the importance of these topics in the wider journalism sphere and articulate why they're necessary in the classroom.

Journalism is about uncovering and presenting the truth, and including diverse voices can often surface facts or perspectives that might otherwise be ignored. This is something we've covered at the NPR Public Editor's Office. Recently, NPR listeners questioned why the network aired an interview with Republican strategist and podcaster Steve Bannon.

In another newsletter, listeners were upset that NPR allowed Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon to deny that people in Gaza were starving. He was interviewed on Morning Edition the same day that the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, charging him with crimes related to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Listeners balked at hearing the ambassador make false claims. And some questioned his presence on the network altogether.

In both cases the journalists did push back on air, and the Public Editor noted that journalists have a responsibility to interview these sources and to bring accountability to their claims.

/ The Public Editor receives many questions about how journalistic decisions are made at NPR. We explore the importance of these topics in the wider journalism sphere and articulate why they're necessary in the classroom.

/ Carlos Carmonamedina for NPR Public Editor

Novice reporters need to understand why it's important to present a diversity of perspectives on a given issue, and then learn how to conduct these interviews in a way that helps the audience digest the information.

This is a three-part lesson. First, educators can help students strengthen their reporting skills by challenging them to articulate when and how to seek controversial viewpoints. Second, educators can help students work on their interviewing skills by planning and conducting interviews with sources who present challenging ideas. Finally, journalists must learn how to select the most relevant material for their news reports.

Step 1: Identify when a controversial source is needed.

Student journalists can start by analyzing a story or topic to determine if a controversial source might help provide a fuller picture of the narrative. Students need to be able to ensure a source is relevant, has legitimate and verifiable expertise, and that their views are necessary to the narrative.

Educators can also help students explore the use of controversial sources within the context of a few important journalistic principles:

Journalistic purpose — After articulating a clear purpose for the story, a journalist can more easily decide what material belongs in the story.

Stakeholders — Asking which stakeholders have the most to gain or lose helps a journalist determine which voices are critical to the story and which are extraneous.

Transparency — Is there a way to tell the audience why a source was included? Often this is accomplished by describing the person's title or expertise. But sometimes it requires a more complicated explanation.

Accountability — When a source makes a statement that distorts the truth or has the potential to offend people, the journalist has a responsibility to make the facts clear and to let the audience know presenting different perspectives is relevant.

Part 2: The interview.

Interviewing takes preparation, and students should understand that interviewing a controversial source might take a little extra effort. They'll want to take care in doing their background research. They need to know where that source stands on the topic and check to verify claims or stances in advance. Preparing questions is important here, too.

Students will want to prepare open-ended questions that hold sources accountable. They'll also want to prepare to pivot if needed. That requires close listening during the interview. Sometimes, a source might say something that warrants clarification or needs to be fact-checked in the moment. When journalists are prepared with the facts, they can professionally challenge a source in an interview.

Follow-up interviews offer journalists a second chance to seek clarity.

Step 3: Crafting the story.

Once the interview is complete, students should take a look at everything they have and choose what to incorporate. Do the most provocative or inflammatory statements help the audience understand the story, or do they alienate news consumers? The quotes and information selected for the story should provide the audience with information it needs to better understand the topic.

Context to accompany quotes — When a controversial source is presented to an audience, a journalist needs to make it apparent in the work why that source is a part of the story. Fact-checks, background information and framing should accompany quotes.

Avoid false balance — Providing balance in a story doesn't mean a reporter gives equal weight to views or assertions that have been debunked or are outright false. Journalists should make sure that, when using or citing controversial sources, they clarify which of the source's claims are credible and which are not.

Avoid amplifying harmful voices without accountability — Sometimes a controversial source will make an unfounded or debunked claim that is harmful if left unchecked. It is the responsibility of the reporter to push back on these claims and hold sources accountable for what they say.

Once the story is presented to the public, it's inevitable that the audience will have feedback, especially when journalists report on polarizing topics or include controversial subjects. This is a good thing and shouldn't be deterred. It means the audience is engaged, and a media outlet should make space for discourse. Educators can walk student journalists through what this discourse can look like.

/ Here, we offer a handout to get your students going.

Working with controversial sources takes nuance and practice. With this information on hand, it's time to guide young journalists in practice.

Provide them with this assignment and facilitate a conversation afterward. Provide them with this assignment and facilitate a conversation afterward. — Nicole Slaughter Graham

The Office of the Public Editor is a team. Reporters Amaris Castillo and Nicole Slaughter Graham and copy editor Merrill Perlman make this newsletter possible. Illustrations are by Carlos Carmonamedina. We are still reading all of your messages on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and from our inbox. As always, keep them coming.

Kelly McBride

NPR Public Editor

Chair, Craig Newmark Center for Ethics & Leadership at the Poynter Institute

Copyright 2025 NPR