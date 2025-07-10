© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

'On The Edge' by Nate Silver makes the case for big risks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT

Election forecaster Nate Silver’s book, “On The Edge: The Art of Risking Everything,” is coming out in paperback. In it, Silver writes that the people who take big risks are winning in American society. The tech world and Wall Street are controlling the levers of society at the expense of more risk-averse institutions, such as the government, academia and the news media.

Silver joins us to discuss his book.

