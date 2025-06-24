© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to help protect the future of public radio.

'Among Friends' explores issues of friendship, class and betrayal

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 24, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT
The cover of "Among Friends" and author Hal Ebbott. (Courtesy of Riverhead Books and Beowulf Sheehan)
/
The cover of "Among Friends" and author Hal Ebbott. (Courtesy of Riverhead Books and Beowulf Sheehan)

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Hal Ebbott about his new novel “Among Friends.” It tells the story of two families, longtime friends, whose relationships are tested after an ugly act occurs during a weekend visit.

Book excerpt: ‘Among Friends’

By Hal Ebbott

From “Among Friends” by Hal Ebbott. Used with permission of the publisher, Riverhead Books. Copyright © 2025 by Hal Ebbott.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.