NH disability rights advocates raise alarm over bills tightening voting requirements

Last year, New Hampshire lawmakers united to expand the use of accessible voting machines in local elections to all cities and towns, passing a one-year pilot program overseen by the Secretary of State’s Office.

But while that effort continues, local disability rights advocates are raising concerns about proposed legislation they say could make it harder for people with disabilities to vote.

In one effort, House and Senate Republicans are considering a bill to require that people applying for an absentee ballot by mail provide photocopied proof of their identity — or a signature backed by a notary.

And in another, lawmakers are weighing a bill to give cities and towns the option to not provide accessible voting machines in local elections unless voters who would use them write letters requesting them.

The two efforts are both set to be debated by House and Senate negotiators this week. And they have emerged as Republicans have taken steps to tighten the verification process for voting and registering to vote in New Hampshire, arguing the state’s current processes are vulnerable to fraud.

In 2024, then-Gov. Chris Sununu signed House Bill 1569, which requires that people who are newly registering to vote in New Hampshire provide hard copy proof of their citizenship through a birth certificate, passport, or other qualifying document. The bill, which includes the furthest-reaching voter registration requirements in the country, has since been challenged by two federal lawsuits.

This year, the House and Senate have sought to extend HB 1569 to absentee voting. Senate Bill 218 would require absentee voters registering in New Hampshire to submit the same hard copy proof of citizenship as other voters.

And a late amendment added to Senate Bill 287 by the House would also add new documentary requirements for people requesting absentee ballots.

In introducing the new amendment, Rep. Ross Berry, a Weare Republican and the chairman of the House Election Law Committee, said it was intended to provide the same amount of scrutiny for absentee voters as for in-person voters.

“As amended, this bill aligns the process of requesting an absentee ballot more closely with the requirements for in-person voting,” Berry wrote in the House calendar. “Under current law, voters requesting an absentee ballot are not required to provide proof of identification, whereas those voting in person must present acceptable photo identification.”

Last week, disability rights attorneys and advocates held a press conference speaking against that potential new requirement, which they said could impede the ability of homebound people with disabilities to vote.

Under the amended SB 287, people unable to get to their town or city hall to request an absentee ballot in person would need to either have access to technology to print a copy of their necessary documents or have access to an accredited notary who can affirm the voter’s signature on the absentee ballot application form.

James Ziegra, senior staff attorney at the Disability Rights Center of New Hampshire, said that would be burdensome to many voters.

“Even if they are able to make a copy of their license, those who are unable to drive are going to need to arrange transportation and assistance to get to their local town offices and complete their paperwork,” Ziegra said during the press call.

But Berry dismissed that concern, saying the state has options for digital notarization for those who aren’t able to easily leave their homes.

“Importantly, New Hampshire law currently allows for electronic and remote notarization services, providing an additional, accessible option for voters to verify their identity remotely,” Berry wrote. “Voters who request an absentee ballot in person may simply present their ID at the clerk’s office.”

Advocates have also raised concerns with House Bill 613, which would give towns an option to not provide accessible voting machines in specific circumstances.

Currently, the Help America Vote Act of 2002 requires that the Secretary of State’s Office provide accessible voting machines to cities and towns for all elections with federal candidates on the ballot. In New Hampshire, that includes the presidential primary, the state primary in September, and the general election in November. But the requirement does not apply to municipal elections in which candidates are aldermen, councilors, or mayors, and it does not include town elections, such as annual town meeting.

Until recently, towns were not obligated in New Hampshire or federal law to provide accessible voting machines for those local elections. And the Secretary of State’s Office did not provide the machines loaned out for federal elections to do so, arguing it was too burdensome to program and transport them to all towns that needed them.

In 2024, lawmakers sought to change this, passing legislation requiring the use of accessible voting machines in local elections, and creating a pilot program in which the Secretary of State’s Office loaned the machines to towns during the spring 2025 town meeting season. This year, the Legislature is attempting to make that arrangement permanent, via House Bill 67, and require the machines to be used in all town elections.

But HB 613, as amended by the Senate, would create an exemption. If passed, a town or city could choose to post a notice on its website at least three months before the election informing voters that the accessible machines will not be available to voters unless a voter notifies the town clerk in writing at least two months before the election that they would like to use it. Under the bill, if a town posted that notice and no voters requested the machines, the town would not be required to provide the machine.

Speaking in favor of the amendment on the Senate floor on June 5, Sen. James Gray, the chairman of the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee, said he had proposed the exemption after hearing from towns in North Country that were concerned about the requirement to provide and program accessible voting machines for local elections.

“Some of the communities up north said that it would cause a problem from them because they were in multiple school districts — one for their elementary school, sometimes one for the middle school, and maybe even another one for their high school — and then the municipal ballot itself, which meant that they would have to pay for the programming of that machine four times to be able to run the election,” Gray said.

Ziegra criticized HB 613, as well. “HB 613 is unconstitutional, and it gives an out to towns that don’t want to provide disabled residents the means to vote accessibly,” he said.

He argued that by giving cities and towns statutory permission to not provide accessible voting machines would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and potentially the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

To some cities, that threat is not hypothetical: Concord and Exeter have both purchased accessible voting machines in recent years after residents alleged discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act when the cities did not initially provide the machines.

Randy Pierce, the CEO of Future in Sight, a nonprofit organization that provides services to visually impaired people, added that it could be difficult for visually impaired people to know that they will need to send a letter in order to have an accessible voting machine made available to them.

“I ask you to think about this: Would you imagine going to face all these barriers, just to access something that everyone else is able to do easily (and) simply?” Pierce said.

The future of the legislation is unclear. All four of the bills that could affect voters with disabilities — SB 218, SB 287, HB 613 and HB 67 — have been sent to committees of conference this week to hash out disagreements between House and Senate Republicans.

But Sarah Chouinard, a representative of the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights, urged lawmakers to reconsider many of the bills.

“We’re here today to sound the alarm,” Chouinard said.

