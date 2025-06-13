© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

This Father's Day, listen to old-time Tejano fiddle music by Belen Escobedo

WBUR
Peter O'Dowd
Published June 13, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT
Ramon Gutierrez (right), Belen Escobedo (center) and Alvaro Gutierrez (left) at Texas Public Radio studios. (Joey Palacios/Texas Public Radio)
Ramon Gutierrez (right), Belen Escobedo (center) and Alvaro Gutierrez (left) at Texas Public Radio studios. (Joey Palacios/Texas Public Radio)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with San Antonio-based fiddle player Belen Escobedo about the old-style barn dance music her grandfather taught her to play. Escobedo says when she plays the old songs nowadays, it makes men cry because they remember how their fathers taught them, too.

Lynn Menegon produced and edited this interview for broadcast with Todd Mundt. James Trout mixed it for broadcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

