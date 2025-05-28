© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

In 'Fever Beach,' author Carl Hiaasen casts a satirical eye on right-wing nationalism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT
The cover of "Fever Beach" and author Carl Hiaasen. (Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Elena Seibert)
The cover of "Fever Beach" and author Carl Hiaasen. (Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Elena Seibert)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with best-selling author Carl Hiaasen about his new novel “Fever Beach,” in which would-be white supremacists, a corrupt congressman, an environmentalist with anger issues and other wacky Floridians collide with hilarious results.

Book excerpt: ‘Fever Beach’

By Carl Hiaasen

Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf. Reprinted with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved. 

