Heritage Foundation president on Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of President Trump's second administration have been a whirlwind.

He has signed dozens of executive orders and actions, aggressively implemented tariffs, carried out deportations, erased delivery, equity and inclusion efforts and created a government-slashing informal department (DOGE).

Trump's playbook appears similar to what was laid out in Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation's "blueprint" for a new Republican administration. Though, worth noting, candidate Trump distanced himself from this plan.

"If the Heritage Foundation … (has) a tiny role in providing some ideas and some of the people to help that happen … then we're very happy about that," Kevin Roberts, president of the foundation, told NPR. "But not for us, instead for the American people."

In a conversation with All Things Considered host Juana Summers, Roberts defended many of Trump's actions. Tap play above to listen to the full interview.

Here are some key points.

Roberts defends the Trump administration's record on deportations.

Trump came into office with a promise to overhaul immigration and border security. One way he is attempting to do that is by mass deportations — a key agenda item in Project 2025.

On whether the administration should be allowing due process to every person deported under the Alien Enemies Act, Roberts said that all undocumented citizens are "owed one process and that's an immigration court hearing."

This is also at the heart of the case involving a Maryland man the White House concedes was mistakenly deported in March to a mega-prison in El Salvador — despite a 2019 court order barring his removal.

When pressed on reports that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported despite a court order, Roberts accused his lawyers — without evidence — of lying and that they are "well paid by the radical left."

Roberts also said he is "not worried" about Trump's comments suggesting that he is considering deporting American citizens who are convicted of crimes to El Salvador.

"I don't think they'll go too far," he said.

Roberts praises DOGE for its work to reduce the federal workforce.

Project 2025 did not spell out the creation of DOGE, but many of the actions that advisor Elon Musk has made were previously foreshadowed.

Project 2025 called for a rehauling of USAID, ending of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau and outlined how to empower the Office of Personnel and Management to overhaul the federal workforce.

And in doing so, Roberts claims DOGE identified $160 billion in savings and is on track to save a trillion dollars by the end of the year. (NPR has reported that their tracker is plagued with inaccuracies, errors, omissions and overstatements.)

"The problem is that the federal government has become far too bloated," Roberts said. "No longer is the question, 'Can we, in fact, save money?'"

Roberts is pleased with how Trump is rolling out reciprocal tariffs.

Even though the U.S. economy is not looking so great, Roberts is certain it "will be fine."

"It's too early to say that the economy will go into a recession … The market was going to be choppy anyway," he added.

But if the economy tips into a recession, Roberts suggested that Trump would still have the support he needs.

"I think you're going to see the economy actually take off and be very positive the rest of the year."

This story was adapted for the web by Jeffrey Pierre and edited by Karen Zamora.

