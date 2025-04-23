What CT homeowners should know about basement fire safety

West Haven-Allingtown fire officials have sounded the alarm about the growing number of illegal basement and attic apartments, many of which lack safe exits in case of fire. But while recent headlines have focused on unpermitted rental units, the underlying fire risks also apply to countless Connecticut homeowners — especially those with finished basements they use recreationally or for overflow sleeping space.

Whether it’s a couch, a TV or the occasional overnight guest, many basement setups function like unofficial bedrooms. West Haven-Allingtown Fire Marshal Keith Flood and Fire Chief Michael Terenzio say that can become a serious safety issue — particularly if the basement lacks a secondary exit.

“I certainly would not recommend sleeping in a basement that does not have an egress window or another way out,” Flood said. “But obviously that happens, right?”

What does the CT fire code say about basements?

The Connecticut state building code mandates that all finished basement living spaces include two means of exit. That usually means a staircase plus a large emergency escape window that opens directly to the outside. But for many older homes, that’s a renovation that was never done.

Chief Terenzio says that in his five years on the job, roughly half of the department’s full-fledged fire responses have involved basement or attic spaces.

“When you go to enter into these places and you ask yourself, ‘What would I do if I was living here? How would I get out?’ And it’s obvious that there’s only one stairwell up and one stairwell down,” Terenzio said. “And if there were a fire anywhere below me or even above me, I’m not getting out.”

What can you do if your basement isn’t up to state fire code?

Despite his recommendation not to sleep in basements that aren’t up to state fire code, Flood says homeowners can take the following temporary precautions to lower the risk if they choose to use a basement for sleeping:



Have working smoke detectors in and just outside of the basement

Keep interior doors closed if smoke is detected to buy time

Keep fire extinguisher(s) nearby

Have your escape route(s) planned ahead of time

Adding an egress window: What to know

Homeowners looking to bring their basement up to code might consider installing an egress window, which can cost anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000 depending on the home’s foundation and landscaping, according to The Great Egress Company. Connecticut law requires that these windows open without tools or keys and provide at least 5.7 square feet of clearance to allow adults to climb through.

While it’s a significant investment, companies like Egress Pros say adding a code-compliant window not only improves safety, but may also boost home value — especially if the basement is used for living space.

What about sprinklers?

Another added-value fire safety option is installing a home fire sprinkler system.

“I’ve been an advocate for residential sprinklers for probably about 12 years,” Flood said. “If you look at the national code, it calls for residential sprinklers. But in Connecticut, we take that language out. It’s just expensive because certain water authorities want a separate line coming into the house.”

According to data compiled by Angi.com, the average cost to install sprinklers in a new home — not accounting for adding a separate water line — is about $1.35 per square foot. For existing homes, the cost can be higher — but many installations are still under $10,000, depending on plumbing access.

While there is a financial investment required to install sprinklers into a private home, there are also potential financial benefits. Joe Clark of Liberty Company Insurance Brokers recently told AOL.com that adding sprinklers to a home could save the average homeowner 5% to 10% on homeowners insurance costs.

And there’s evidence that so-called automatic extinguishing systems (AES) are effective.

From 2017 to 2021, according to a 2024 report by the National Fire Protection Association, “the civilian death and injury rates in home structure fires where sprinklers were present were 89% and 31% lower, respectively, than in home structure fires with no AES. In addition, the average property loss per home structure fire was 55% lower in reported home fires where sprinklers were present compared to fires in homes with no sprinkler systems, and the firefighter injury rate was 48% lower.”