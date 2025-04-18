Tiny Desk Radio: Episode No. 1

Tiny Desk Radio's first episode spotlighted two milestone concerts in the series' history. T-Pain's 2014 "acoustic" performance went viral and established Tiny Desk as a destination for musicians regardless of genre or background. And Angélique Kidjo's 2022 concert was the 1,000th to take place at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

T-Pain: Tiny Desk Concert

Set List:

"Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin')" "Up Down (Do This All Day)" "Drankin' Patna"

Angélique Kidjo: Tiny Desk Concert

Set List:

"Mother Nature" "Free & Equal" (feat. Sampa The Great) "Afirika" "Pata Pata"

Watch more than 1,200 Tiny Desk concerts at npr.org/tinydesk.

Tiny Desk Radio is only available to hear on public radio stations. Check the listings of your public radio station and listen to the sample at the top of this page.

