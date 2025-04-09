© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Actress Taylor Dearden talks about portraying neurodivergence on 'The Pitt'

By Courtney Dorning,
Scott DetrowTyler Bartlam
Published April 9, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT

Actress Taylor Dearden plays a neurodivergent resident on Max's hospital drama "The Pitt." The actress talks to NPR's Scott Detrow about her portrayal.

Courtney Dorning
Scott Detrow
Tyler Bartlam
