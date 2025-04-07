© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's essential local news with a donation today!

Set in Shanghai, novel "Rabbit Moon" tells the story of an accident and the fracturing of a family 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 7, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT
The cover of "Rabbit Moon" beside author Jennifer Haigh. (Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company)
/
The cover of "Rabbit Moon" beside author Jennifer Haigh. (Courtesy of Little, Brown and Company)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on Aug. 19, 2025. Find that audio here.

The new novel “Rabbit Moon,” by Jennifer Haigh, begins in Shanghai, where an American woman living there is hit by a car and is severely injured. Her divorced parents rush to the hospital, where she lies in a coma. The story looks at the events leading up to this tragic accident and the aftermath.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Jennifer Haigh about the book, which she wrote while she was living in Shanghai.

Book excerpt: ‘Rabbit Moon’

By Jennifer Haigh

Reprinted with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.