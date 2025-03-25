How Europeans are reacting to the U.S. intelligence group chat leak
Europeans react with surprise and humor to the report that U.S. defense officials discussed a military operation in Yemen via a group chat on the Signal app.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Europeans react with surprise and humor to the report that U.S. defense officials discussed a military operation in Yemen via a group chat on the Signal app.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.