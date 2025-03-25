© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
**MAKE A GIFT TODAY TO SUPPORT TRUSTWORTHY NEWS THAT EMPOWERS OUR COMMUNITY**

How Europeans are reacting to the U.S. intelligence group chat leak

By Willem Marx
Published March 25, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT

Europeans react with surprise and humor to the report that U.S. defense officials discussed a military operation in Yemen via a group chat on the Signal app.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Willem Marx
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.