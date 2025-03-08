© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

One Texan's quest to create a state-wide hiking trail

By Jack Morgan
Published March 8, 2025 at 7:41 PM EST

Texas isn't best seen from behind the steering wheel, but through shades, wearing hiking shoes on a walking trail. Now a Texan is making big strides on creating a walking trail called the X-Tx, stretching from the Louisiana border all the way to New Mexico, a 1,550-mile stroll that will be among the longest trails in the country. The trail will go through natural beauties from the Hill country/central Texas, Big Bend National Park and the Guadalupe mountains –highest point in the state-- surrounded by the Chihuahuan desert from west Texas. Texas Public Radio's Jack Morgan finds out how they plan to build the X-Tx. 4m piece + digital. Texas Public Radio's Jack Morgan. Target: week of 2/24. Alfredo edit.

Jack Morgan
