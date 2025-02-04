© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Trump's efforts to remake government harming research at the NIH, employees say

By Rob Stein,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 4, 2025 at 3:51 AM EST

Medical researchers at the National Institutes of Health say the early actions by the new Trump administration are harming their research.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR National News
