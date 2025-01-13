© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Subscribe to the free Rundown newsletter for the top stories of the day

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 13, 2025 at 4:08 AM EST

Officials are investigating at least 24 possible deaths from the LA-area wildfires, an update on cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel, and NPR holds an exit interview with DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.