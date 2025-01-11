© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

LA fires rage on as those returning home try to ward off looters

By Eric Whitney,
Liz BakerScott Simon
Published January 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST

Firefighters continue to struggle against the wildfires around Los Angeles. The death count has risen and looting has become a problem amid the destruction.

Tags
NPR National News
Eric Whitney
Liz Baker
Scott Simon
