Why the price of coffee has spiked

By Alina Selyukh
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:25 PM EST

The cost of coffee has hovered near record highs on the futures market after droughts in top-producing Brazil and Vietnam. Supermarket brands like Nescafé and Folgers have raised their prices.

