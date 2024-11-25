© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher OR $10k in cash in NHPR's 1st Holiday Raffle!

The eradication of small pox may have the set stage for the mpox outbreak

By Gabrielle Emanuel
Published November 25, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST

After small pox was eradicated and vaccinations against the disease came to an end, people in parts of Africa started getting sick with something rarely seen before - mpox. Researchers eventually realized that with the end of smallpox vaccinations, any immunity to other pox viruses such as mpox went away. They say this helps to explain why there are historically high numbers of mpox cases in the world today. Reporter: Gabruelle; Editor: Davis; Digital: Pub'd ATC wants to run week of 11.25.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Gabrielle Emanuel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.