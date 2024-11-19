Mexico, which also has a new president, prepares for Trump White House
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Matías Gómez Léautaud, lead analyst with the Eurasia Group, about how Mexico is preparing for another Trump term as president.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Matías Gómez Léautaud, lead analyst with the Eurasia Group, about how Mexico is preparing for another Trump term as president.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.