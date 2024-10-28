© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent journalism for all of NH. Join the Leadership Circle today.

South Korean officials brief NATO on North Korean troops helping Russia

By Teri Schultz,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:14 AM EDT

NATO is receiving an intelligence briefing from South Korean officials about the possible involvement of North Korean troops helping Russia in Ukraine.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Teri Schultz
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Teri Schultz
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.