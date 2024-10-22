A man remembers a high school teacher who changed his life
On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, Malcolm Campbell honors his high school civics teacher, who helped him understand the true value of education.
Copyright 2024 NPR
On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, Malcolm Campbell honors his high school civics teacher, who helped him understand the true value of education.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.