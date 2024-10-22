© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

A man remembers a high school teacher who changed his life

Published October 22, 2024 at 5:50 PM EDT

On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, Malcolm Campbell honors his high school civics teacher, who helped him understand the true value of education.

