One leg at a time: Chinese textile company makes the world's largest pair of jeans
A textile company in Southern China has reset the Guinness World Record for the largest pair of jeans. The pants are over 250 feet long.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A textile company in Southern China has reset the Guinness World Record for the largest pair of jeans. The pants are over 250 feet long.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.