WATCH: Explore CT’s legendary Trail of Terror, which has provided countless screams for 30 years

Step into Connecticut’s legendary Trail of Terror, tucked into the woods of Wallingford, for a terrifying haunt. Learn how it comes to life year after year through a dedicated team of performers and artisans who call each other family. Over the course of 30 years, founder Wayne Barneshi and his volunteers have raised an estimated $3 million for local charities. Take a behind-the-scenes look into their process, people and purpose as we pull the curtain back on the Trail of Terror.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public A volunteer performer is transformed into character before opening night at Trail of Terror.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Wayne Barneshi, founder of Trail of Terror, sits down for an interview with Connecticut Public’s Dave Wurtzel on September 10, 2024.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public The power plant scene is new for 2024, the 30th year of Trail of Terror in Wallingford.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public A werewolf jump scares an unsuspecting attendee on opening night.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Set designer Jonathan Gerolami paints drips in the power plant scene prior to the scare trail opening.