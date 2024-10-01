© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Rapper Future scores his 3rd No. 1 album this year

By Stephen Thompson
Published October 1, 2024 at 5:02 PM EDT

This week rapper Future hit No. 1 on Billboard's albums chart for a third time in 2024 -- a rare feat, but he's not alone in hitting the top in rapid succession like that.

Stephen Thompson
