WATCH LIVE: XPoNential Music Festival 2024
It's our favorite time of the year over at WXPN: The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns to The Camden Waterfront this weekend.
With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the festival has offered an unparalleled experience for music discovery, delighting audiences of all ages for more than a decade.
WXPN and NPR Live Sessions are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances. Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, the festival will be streaming here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!
All times are in Eastern Time and subject to change.
Friday, Sept. 20
- 5 p.m.: Velvet Rouge
- 5:40 p.m.: Carla Gamble
- 6:20 p.m.: Cedric Burnside
- 7:15 p.m.: Pete Yorn
- 8:15 p.m.: George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
- 9:15 p.m.: The Walkmen
Saturday, Sept. 21
- 12:15 p.m.: Khalil Amaru
- 12:45 p.m.: Moustapha Noumbissi
- 1:30 p.m.: Florry
- 2:20 p.m.: Lizzie No
- 3:15 p.m.: Phosphorescent
- 4:10 p.m.: Brigitte Calls Me Baby
- 5:10 p.m.: Shakey Graves
- 6:25 p.m.: Blondshell
- 7:30 p.m.: Rosanne Cash
Sunday, Sept. 22
- 12:30 p.m.: Brittany Ann Tranbaugh
- 1:10 p.m.: Julia Pratt
- 1:50 p.m.: The Heavy Heavy
- 2:40 p.m.: Grace Bowers
- 3:30 p.m.: Jade Bird
- 4:30 p.m.: Trampled by Turtles
- 5:30 p.m.: Bully
- 6:30 p.m.: Guster
We're committed to bringing you as much music as possible. Tune in for more updates on set times at XPNfest.org, on our social media and on the WXPN app.
***Lineup is subject to change.
