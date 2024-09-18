Trump was the 'young' candidate compared to Biden. How is he faring now?
The political advantage Trump enjoyed on the issue of age has been reversed. That was on display at the presidential debate with Vice President Harris.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The political advantage Trump enjoyed on the issue of age has been reversed. That was on display at the presidential debate with Vice President Harris.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.