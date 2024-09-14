© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Timothy Snyder's 'On Freedom' explores how we misunderstand the concept

By Scott Simon
Published September 14, 2024 at 7:52 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Yale historian and best-selling author Timothy Snyder about his new book, "On Freedom," and how we misunderstand the concept.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
