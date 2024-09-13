Scientists celebrate the lighter side of their profession at Ig Nobel awards
Awards were handed out Thursday night for scientific research that might be a bit off the beaten track. The goal is to make people laugh -- and think.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Awards were handed out Thursday night for scientific research that might be a bit off the beaten track. The goal is to make people laugh -- and think.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.