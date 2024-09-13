© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today for your chance to win a trip to Hawaii!

Scientists celebrate the lighter side of their profession at Ig Nobel awards

Published September 13, 2024 at 3:41 AM EDT

Awards were handed out Thursday night for scientific research that might be a bit off the beaten track. The goal is to make people laugh -- and think.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.