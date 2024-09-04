A major reshuffle is coming for Ukraine's government
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Phillips O'Brien of the University of St. Andrews School of International Relations in Scotland about a major reshuffling of Ukraine's government.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Phillips O'Brien of the University of St. Andrews School of International Relations in Scotland about a major reshuffling of Ukraine's government.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.